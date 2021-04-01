Pinarayi, an autocratic ruler like Hitler and Mussolini: K K Rema

Lekshmi Gopalakrishnan Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 1 (PTI): Wearing simple cotton salwars and frame-less goggles, she looks like any other ordinary homemaker next door at first glance.

However, when shebegins speaking up in her soft but sharp voice, the onlookers startsensing the burning fire in her, which differentiates K K Rema, the leader of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) from other women political leaders in Kerala.

The widow of slain RMP founder T P Chandrasekharan, Rema is contesting from Vadakara constituency of Kozhikodedistrict in the April 6 assembly polls with the support of the Congress-led UDF.

Being a victim of murderous politics herself as she lost her husband, a firebrand local leader who broke away from the CPI(M) and was hacked to death by political goons allegedly hired by the Marxist party in 2012, Rema says her fight is against the brutal murders carried out in the name of politics.

As per the post-mortem report, Chandrasekharan, popularly known as TP among his admirers, had received 51 hack injuries on his body, which makes the murder known as one of the most brutal political murders in the history of Kerala.

Throughout her campaign, thewoman is focussing on the alleged murderous politics of the ruling CPI(M).

While talking to P T I in an interview, the RMP candidate said the response from people has been ''overwhelming''.

''The support from the voters is beyond my expectations. I have the whole-hearted support from people from all walks of life irrespective of political affiliations.

So, I am very much optimistic,'' she said.

Unsuccessfully contested from Vadakara in the 2016 Assembly polls, Rema was initially hesitant to contest this time.

But, she later changed her decision and entered the poll fray following the pressure from her own party and from the Congress-UDF who see her as a strong choice against the CPI(M) in the segment, a traditional Left bastion.

The UDF, which announced their support to her in the April 6 polls, also calculated that through her candidature, the brutal murder ofChandrasekharan can be brought back to the memory of voters again.

Once a strong follower and now an arch critic of the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Rema had shocked the Left camp by garnering over 20,000 votes during her maiden fight in 2016.

When asked about her statement that Vijayan would know who TP Chandrasekharan was on May 2 when the results would be announced, she saidTPadvocated a certain brand of politics, a politics that cannot be defeated by his rivals.

TP was killed with the intention of annihilating that brand of politics with which he sought to dissent and express his dissenting voice, she said adding that her political opponents thoroughly failed in their intention and they would realise that on May 2.

A CPI(M) rebel who created a parallel Left outfit called RMP in his home turf Onchiyam in north Kerala, Chandrasekharan was hacked to death in May 2012.

Several of the accused in the case were local CPI(M) workers, besides goons hired to execute the murder.

In 2014, a special court had sentenced 11 people, three of them local CPI(M) functionaries, to life imprisonment.

Calling Pinarayi Vijayan an ''arrogant and autocratic ruler'',Rema said he was a symbol of ''high-handedness''.

''I feel that he is a ruler like Hitler and Mussolini.

He lacks even an iota of humanity which we expect from a ruler. Even after Chandrasekharan's death, Vijayan used extremely heinous words toaddress him. Only a person like Pinarayi Vijayan can do that,'' she said.

Rema was recalling the statement made by Vijayan, who was CPI(M) state secretary then, against Chandrasekharan soon after his death as ''traitors are always traitors''.

The 51-year old leader also dismissed the pre-poll surveys which had predicted that Vijayan would retain power.

''I don't trust all these pre-poll surveys. They lack credibility and are the handiwork of event management companies. They cannot reflect what is really going in the minds of the people,'' she said.

Rema also said Pinarayi Vijayan represents a politics that's dominated by bourgeois and capitalist forces and there is no doubt that people will defeat his brand of politics.

If wins, Rema said, she would concentrate on the overalldevelopment of the Vadakara constituency.

There has been no proper development in the Vadakara constituency for the past four decades, she alleged and said though some development activities were taken up here, they lacked precise planning.

Many of the projects lacked foresight or vision.

''We need a complete overhaul in all sectors. I will ensure the participation of people in the complete development of Vadakara,'' Rema added.

LDF nominee Manayath Chandran and NDA's M Rajesh Kumar are her main opponents in the April 6 polls.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

