Left Menu

Russia prison service defends treatment of hunger-striking Kremlin critic Navalny

The local prison service in the Vladimir region where the IK-2 facility holding him is located told Reuters that the prison measures Navalny was subjected to were strictly legal and were the same as those used against other inmates. "Correction facility officers strictly respect the right of all inmates to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep," it said late on Wednesday, adding that guards were required to patrol and visually check on inmates at night.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:58 IST
Russia prison service defends treatment of hunger-striking Kremlin critic Navalny
Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny Image Credit: ANI

Russia's prison service has defended its treatment of Alexei Navalny, dismissing complaints by the hunger-striking Kremlin critic that he was not getting the medical care he needed in jail and was subjected to sleep deprivation. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, went on hunger strike on Wednesday to try to force the prison holding him to give him proper medical care for what he said was acute pain in his back and legs.

The opposition politician said last week that guards were waking him up every hour at night and that his appeals for medical care were being ignored. The West has demanded his release. The local prison service in the Vladimir region where the IK-2 facility holding him is located told Reuters that the prison measures Navalny was subjected to were strictly legal and were the same as those used against other inmates.

"Correction facility officers strictly respect the right of all inmates to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep," it said late on Wednesday, adding that guards were required to patrol and visually check on inmates at night. "These measures do not interfere with convicts resting," it added.

"...Navalny is being provided with all necessary medical care in accordance with his current medical conditions," it said. In a handwritten letter addressed to the governor of his prison which was posted to social media by his team on Wednesday, Navalny said daily requests for a doctor of his choice to examine him and for proper medicine had been ignored.

Alexei Barinov, a doctor, told Reuters that Navalny's lawyers had asked him to treat Navalny and that they had requested the prison service either allow him into the prison or to let Navalny out to a clinic. "We're waiting for a decision from the FSIN (prison service)," he said, adding that he was ready to go.

Medical professionals on Sunday published an open letter demanding the 44-year-old politician get the proper care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi capital Riyadh with four drones; no Saudi confirmation

A spokesman for Yemens Houthis said on Thursday the group had attacked important targets in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh using four drones.There was no confirmation from the Saudi authorities. The Iran-aligned Houthis have rejected a ce...

UK sanctions Myanmar company linked to military

Britain sanctioned a conglomerate on Thursday that is linked to the Myanmar military.The sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation MEC come into effect immediately.The Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing ...

FEATURE-Pakistan sends in armed force to stop logging in northern forests

Pakistan loses about 27,000 hectares of trees per year Demand for wood is three times higher than sustainable supply Illegal logging in Gilgit-Baltistan has fallen since deployment By Imran MukhtarISLAMABAD, April 1 Thomson Reuters Founda...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India launches biggest vaccination drive yetIndia began vaccinating tens of thousands of people above the age of 45 on Thursday in its biggest push yet against a surging coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021