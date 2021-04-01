Left Menu

Assam polls: 57.89 per cent voter turnout till 3.10 pm

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 57.89 per cent till 3.10 pm across 39 constituencies in 13 districts during the second phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:41 IST
Polling station in Hojai, Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 57.89 per cent till 3.10 pm across 39 constituencies in 13 districts during the second phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). The Nalbari constituency in the state witnessed the highest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 71 per cent till 3.10 pm, while the Kamalpur constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage with a voter turnout of just 43.55 per cent.

The second phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Thursday and is currently underway. Congress leader Sushmita Dev voted at a polling station in Silchar. After casting her vote, she interacted with the media and said, "Mahajot (grand alliance) is an inclusive alliance while BJP is a communal alliance."

The All India United Democratic Front President Badruddin Ajmal also voted at polling station number 21 in Hojai. While interacting with the media after casting his vote, Ajmal asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to show a record of illegal Bangladeshis immigrants living in the country who were sent back as promised by the ruling party. Earlier, former Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Rajen Gohain after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon, said BJP will form government in Assam by winning more than 75 seats in the state.

Polling is underway in Assam for the second phase of assembly elections and COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed at various polling booths. Voting for the second and penultimate phase of Assam assembly elections was temporarily stopped at polling stations at Silchar and Nagaon due to EVM malfunctions.

Over 73.44 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of the elections. Of them, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters. The voting will be held on 8,998 polling stations and 556 of them are all-women polling stations. A total of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts are in the fray in this phase of voting. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

