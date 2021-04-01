Left Menu

TN polls: Families of Pollachi sex racket victims will get justice if DMK comes to power, says Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women's wing secretary Kanimozhi on Thursday exuded confidence that her party will emerge victorious in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and promised that families of Pollachi sex racket will get justice when party chief MK Stalin will take over as the Chief Minister.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:24 IST
TN polls: Families of Pollachi sex racket victims will get justice if DMK comes to power, says Kanimozhi
DMK leader Kanimozhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women's wing secretary Kanimozhi on Thursday exuded confidence that her party will emerge victorious in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and promised that families of Pollachi sex racket will get justice when party chief MK Stalin will take over as the Chief Minister. "After counting of votes, Stalin will be the Chief Minister and he will fulfill your demands. In the last ten years of AIADMK governance, nobody got the job. The Chief Minister says the state attracted investment during his regime but nobody got jobs and youngsters are frustrated. They will not fulfill their promise," Kanimozhi said during the election campaign in the Natham constituency.

"Is there any protection for women in our state? The Prime Minister does not want to talk about the Pollachi sex racket when he came to Dharapuram. When Stalin comes to power, their families will get justice. Every district will have a separate court for women," she added. The DMK MP said AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP for power.

"PM Modi said he will deposit Rs 15 lakhs in people's accounts. Both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister did not fulfill their promises and they are in an alliance together... For power, AIADMK is stick with BJP. Tamil Nadu should be ruled by Tamilians from Tamil Nadu. It can be only by Stalin and not others," she said. She further cornered AAIADMK candidate Natham R Viswanathan over his alleged involvement in electricity and coal corruption.

"Natham Viswanathan indulged in electricity corruption. He must pay Rs 279 crores as tax alone. He is also indulged in corruption in coal procurement. AIADMK failed in governance and did corruption," Kanimozhi said. In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed.

DMK leaders had alleged that the Tamil Nadu Police failed to take action in the Pollachi case as there was the involvement of some people from the ruling AIADMK. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arab Islamist shows clout with prime-time speech in Israel

The leader of an Arab Islamist party in Israel delivered a prime-time address in Hebrew on Thursday that was carried live by major TV networks, calling for coexistence between Arabs and Jews in a stunning display of the communitys newfound ...

US approves 2 more coronavirus home tests

US health officials have authorised two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get quick results. The Food and Drug Administration decision this week is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home test...

Vaccine equity: ‘Race is on’ to inoculate health workers and those most at risk globally

Although COVAX has already delivered 35 million doses to more than 78 countries, World Health Organization WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said there was still a serious challenge on vaccine equity and availability. Were...

Assam minister threatens to 'vanish' scribe; Cong seeks cancellation of his candidature

An Assam minister allegedly threatened to vanish two journalists of separate news channels for reporting a controversial poll speech of his wife, prompting the Congress to demand that his candidature for the assembly election be cancelled.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021