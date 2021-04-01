Left Menu

BJP doesn't have courage to democratically defeat us in Assam: Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari alleged on Thursday that the BJP does not have the courage to defeat the Congress-led alliance in the Assam polls "democratically" and was resorting to "undemocratic means".

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:44 IST
Congress leader Manish Tewari. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad

Tewari referred to Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) candidate Rangja Khungur Basumatary switching sides and joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the third phase of election in the state next week and said "there is a difference between being in touch and forcing to be in touch". BPF is a constituent of the Congress-led alliance and Basumatary was its candidate from the Tamulpur constituency.

Tewari alleged that Basumatary "was made to disappear" and sought an EC probe into the matter. "Basumatary has been forced to be in touch with the BJP. There is a difference between being in touch and forcing to be in touch. The election is in progress and they don't have the courage to defeat us democratically. Therefore they are using every undemocratic means," Tewari told ANI.

He said Congress will form government in Assam. "As far seats are concerned, I am not going to indulge in speculation. Whatever indication available from the ground, whether it was phase one in upper Assam or in the second phase today, it all points to the fact that the Congress is surging ahead to form the government in Assam."

Voting for 39 constituencies across 13 districts was held on Thursday. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

