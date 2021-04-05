Goa speaker's order on MLA disqualification pleas on Apr 29

Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar will on April 29 pronounce his order on pleas to disqualify 12 MLAs who had switched sides and joined the ruling BJP.

On Monday, he held a hearing on petitions filed by Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar, seeking disqualification of 10 of his former party legislators, and MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, whose plea is against two of his former colleagues.

Advertisement

Abhijit Gosawi, representing Chodankar, and Dhavalikar said Speaker Patnekar would pronounce his order on the pleas on April 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)