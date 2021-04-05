Goa speaker's order on MLA disqualification pleas on Apr 29

Goa speaker's order on MLA disqualification pleas on Apr 29PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:14 IST
Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar will on April 29 pronounce his order on pleas to disqualify 12 MLAs who had switched sides and joined the ruling BJP.
On Monday, he held a hearing on petitions filed by Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar, seeking disqualification of 10 of his former party legislators, and MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, whose plea is against two of his former colleagues.
Abhijit Gosawi, representing Chodankar, and Dhavalikar said Speaker Patnekar would pronounce his order on the pleas on April 29.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Budget session of Goa Assembly to begin on March 24
Goa Assembly congratulates Pratapsinh Rane on completing 50 years as MLA
Oppn stalls Goa Assembly session over query on coal block allocation
Goa Assembly's former Speaker Surendra Sirsat dies
Better late than never: Congress responds to postponement of Goa Assembly session amid rising Covid-19 cases