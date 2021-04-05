Left Menu

SP workers will get inoculated only after free vaccine is administered to the poor: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said members of his party will get inoculated only after free anti-coronavirus vaccine is administered to the poor and indirectly questioned the efficacy of the vaccines.He asked why doctors and directors of prominent institutes of the Centre were testing positive for the infection despite taking both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine.The Samajwadi Party people will take vaccines, only after free vaccines are administered to the poor people of the country.

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:13 IST
He asked why doctors and directors of prominent institutes of the Centre were testing positive for the infection despite taking both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine.

''The Samajwadi (Party) people will take vaccines, only after free vaccines are administered to the poor people of the country. Why doctors and directors of prominent institutes of the Centre are testing COVID-19 positive despite taking both the doses of anti-COVID vaccines? The government should answer why this is happening,'' Yadav said, without elaborating.

In January, the Samajwadi Party president had termed the anti-coronavirus vaccines as ''vaccine of the BJP'' and said he would not take the shot, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling party which accused him of ''insulting'' the doctors and scientists.

''How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine,'' the former UP chief minister had said.

Later, he had clarified that he never insulted the scientists who developed the vaccines.

Commenting on the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which 22 jawans died, Yadav on Monday said, ''The borders of our country are not safe... the jawans of the country are attaining martyrdom, and I stand with the families of the martyrs. The government must honour the martyrs.'' He visited Siardevi temple in Kot Kasaundi village here.

To a question on gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari being brought to Uttar Pradesh from Punjab, he said Ansari's family has faith in the law, but not in the BJP government.

