PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:00 IST
'Polls will prove wrong myth that BJP has no place in TN'

Bengaluru, Apr 5 (PTI): As Tamil Nadu goes for polls on April 6, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, the party in-charge of the state, on Monday said the election would prove wrong the myth that the saffron party has no place in Dravidian land.

The MLA from Karnataka said the BJP has put in the efforts needed to win all the 20 seats it is contesting.

''April 6 polls will be significant for BJP in South, especially Tamil Nadu. The myth that the BJP has no place in Dravida land will be proved wrong,'' Ravi told reporters here.

April 6 is also BJP's Foundation Day and the lotus would bloom in Tamil Nadu, he said.

''The AIADMK-led NDA will come back to power, and the ground reality is in favour of NDA,'' he said.

As part of its alliance with the AIADMK, the BJP has fielded its candidates in 20 seats.

Ravi said though the BJP has contested only in 20 seats, it has taken the election seriously.

''I feel there is a wave in our favour, there is expectation of good results,'' he said.

Noting that AIADMK was the natural partner for the BJP in Tamil Nadu as there is no dynasty politics in the party, Ravi said the DMK is a family enterprise run by Karunanidhi and Maran families, and it would be rejected by the people.

Though it may look like it is a fight between the AIADMK and the DMK, it is the BJP that has set the agenda for the whole election, he said.

Despite being the minor party in the alliance through ''Vetrivel Yatra'', ''Namma Ooru Pongal'' and ''jallikattu'', among other things, the BJP set the agenda, he added.

PTI KSU NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

