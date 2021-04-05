Left Menu

Kota administration to conduct special vaccination drive

PTI | Kota | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:56 IST
In a coronavirus vaccination drive, the Kota district administration in Rajasthan has decided to target devouts for the jab on the days they consider important, an official said on Monday.

At a meeting to discuss the 'Kota Model', it was decided that vaccination booths for Muslims would be held in their areas on Friday and for the Christians on Sunday, an official said.

The vaccination booths would be held near three noted Hanuman temples of the city on Tuesday and near Ganesh temples on Wednesday, the official said.

On the occasion of Vaisakhi, the vaccination booth would be held near noted gurdwaras of the city, he said.

The administration has come up with the 'Kota Model' to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of people aged above 45, District Collector Ujjawal Rathore said. PTI CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

