One arrested in ambulance case; Mukhtar Ansari also booked

One person has been arrested in connection with the alleged use of fake documents for the registration of a private ambulance used to ferry gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to a court in Punjab last week, police said on Monday.

The name of Ansari, BSP MLA from Mau, cropped up during investigations into the case and he has been made an accused along with four others, a senior police official said here.

Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, Yamuma Prasad said Rajnath Yadav, a resident of Ahiruli police station, was arrested in Sarai Lakhansi, Mau, and legal proceedings are going on against the remaining accused persons.

The SP said that a team that had gone to Punjab was bringing back the ambulance, which was found abandoned on a highway there, after completing necessary legal formalities, the SP added. The case was filed against Dr. Alka Rai in the city Kotwali in connection with the registration of the ambulance (UP 41 AT 7171) without proper documents and a valid certificate. Police teams were formed to investigate the matter. A team headed by inspector Mahendra Singh had gone to Mau while another led by Naveen Kumar Singh went to Punjab. An SIT was also constituted for impartial investigation and supervision, the SP said.

Based on the findings of the team which had gone to Mau, names of Dr. Alka Rai of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital and Research Center, her associate Dr. Sheshanath Rai, Mukhtar Ansari, Mujahid, Rajnath Yadav and others had come to light in the alleged preparation of fraudulent documents as part of a criminal conspiracy and a case was also registered against them, the SP said.

Legal proceedings are going on against the remaining accused persons, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former UP police chief Brij Lal demanded a thorough probe into the matter of the abandoned ambulance, saying it will ''unveil new secrets''.

''The splendid carrier of Mukhtar Ansari suddenly disappeared and was found abandoned. UP41 AT 7171 will unveil new secrets, and prove to be an obstruction in the throat of Mukhtar. This should be thoroughly probed by a forensic team,'' he tweeted.

Five people from Barabanki, considered close to Ansari, were questioned for over six hours, the police said. After questions were raised on the use of the private ambulance, a Punjab police official had clarified that an inmate can be transported in a private ambulance on medical grounds and the cost of conveyance has to be borne by the prisoner.

