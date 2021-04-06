Complaint against BJP candidate for sporting lotus emblem on sari while voting

A complaint on violation of the Model Code of Conduct was lodged against BJP candidate in Coimbatore South Constituency Vanathi Srinivasan for sporting a Lotus emblem while casting her vote here on Tuesday, official sources said.

Vanathi Srinivasan, who arrived with a few party workers to the election booth, was found having a white lotus engraving on her sari, while casting her vote and her opponent Congress candidate, Mayura Jayakumar lodged a complaint with the returning officer here.

The complaint was forwarded to the Chief Electoral Officer, Chennai for follow up, since lotus is the BJP symbol, official sources said.

