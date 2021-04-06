Left Menu

Sceptical president invites Netanyahu to form next Israeli government

Netanyahu, backed by 52 of parliament's 120 members, has tried to break the stalemate by urging two right-wing rivals - former defence chief Naftali Bennett and veteran politician Gideon Saar - to join him. Bennett, addressing his Yamina faction, wished Netanyahu success in his task, but the possible kingpin politician remained non-committal on whether he would enter into such an alliance.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:19 IST
Sceptical president invites Netanyahu to form next Israeli government

A sceptical president invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to form a new government, after another inconclusive election deepened political stalemate in Israel. The country's longest-serving leader, in power without interruption since 2009, now faces the tough challenge of enlisting enough allies for a governing coalition.

Under law, Netanyahu will have 28 days to do so, with the possibility of a two-week extension before President Reuven Rivlin picks another candidate or asks parliament to choose one. Continued deadlock could ultimately result in a new election. Announcing on television his choice of Netanyahu, Rivlin cast doubt on his prospects for success and on whether any other prospective candidate could complete the task.

"To my great regret, I have the impression that none of the candidates, at this stage, has a real chance of putting together a government, one that would win a confidence vote in parliament," Rivlin said. He noted that he was legally bound to make the nomination nonetheless.

Netanyahu struck an upbeat note, however, telling his conservative Likud faction: "The task is not easy but not impossible. The goal is within reach. I reckon we can do it." Israel's election on March 23, its fourth in two years, ended with neither a Netanyahu-led rightist and religious bloc nor a prospective alliance of his opponents capturing a parliamentary majority.

In consultations Rivlin held with political parties on Monday on granting the coalition-building mandate, Netanyahu received more endorsements than his challengers. In his televised remarks, Rivlin said that under Israeli law, Netanyahu, as the incumbent, was not disqualified from being assigned the task despite his indictment on corruption charges.

Rivlin made the announcement as Netanyahu's trial entered its second day in a Jerusalem courthouse. Charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud, Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, accusing the prosecution of an "attempted coup" aimed at ousting a "strong, right-wing prime minister".

"The president fulfilled his duty and he had no choice, but granting Netanyahu the mandate is a shameful stain on Israel," Netanyahu's strongest rival, centrist politician Yair Lapid, said. Netanyahu, backed by 52 of parliament's 120 members, has tried to break the stalemate by urging two right-wing rivals - former defence chief Naftali Bennett and veteran politician Gideon Saar - to join him.

Bennett, addressing his Yamina faction, wished Netanyahu success in his task, but the possible kingpin politician remained non-committal on whether he would enter into such an alliance. "We will come, with goodwill, to any coalition talks in order to establish a stable, right-wing government," Bennett said. "I pledge that whatever government is created, regardless of who puts it together, we will make sure that it represents all Israeli citizens."

Saar, leader of the New Horizon faction, has publicly ruled out serving under Netanyahu, saying a change in national leadership was imperative. Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party, said on Monday he had proposed a coalition deal to Bennett. Under the arrangement, Bennett would serve first as prime minister and then Lapid would take over.

Bennett, who has seven seats in parliament to Lapid's 17, said such a government must reflect the right-wing sentiment of most Israeli voters rather than just be a patchwork alliance of parties from the right, centre and left. (Editing by Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford pauses COVID-19 vaccine study in kids, awaits more data on blood clot issues

The University of Oxford said on Tuesday it had paused a small UK trial testing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children and teenagers, as it waits for more data on rare blood clotting issues in adults who received...

DUTA asks DU vice chancellor to withdraw GN Saibaba's termination

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Tuesday appealed to acting vice chancellor P C Joshi to review and withdraw the termination of assistant professor G N Saibaba.Delhi Universitys Ram Lal Anand College on March 31 terminated ...

Soccer-United 'made for trophies' and semi-finals not enough, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says his side are made to win trophies and has urged them to hurdle the semi-final barrier in cup competitions to finally get their hands on the silverware which they all crave. The Portuguese ha...

UP registers 5,928 fresh COVID cases, 30 deaths in a day

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,924 on Tuesday with 30 more people succumbing to the disease while 5,928 fresh cases in a day pushed the infection tally to 6,39,928.In view of the recent surge in daily coronavirus cases i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021