Following are top stories at 1.15 pm: NATION DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh new cases New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL4 UP-ANSARI-2NDLD BANDA JAIL Mukhtar Ansari brought back to Banda jail from Punjab prison Banda (UP): After spending over two years in a Punjab prison, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to Banda jail early on Wednesday morning.

DEL9 PM-WORLD HEALTH DAY PM urges people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all precautions New Delhi: On the occasion of the World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols.

DEL34 RAHUL-VACCINE Every Indian deserves chance to safe life: Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 vaccine access New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday batted for a COVID-19 vaccine for all, and said every Indian deserves a chance to a safe life.

DEL36 UP-ANSARI-BROTHER Mukhtar denied food, water during Punjab-UP transfer, alleges brother; govt says no health issues Ballia (UP): Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother alleged on Wednesday that inhuman treatment was given to him while being transferred to Banda jail from Punjab, saying it could have been better had he been shot dead at a road crossing.

CAL1 WB-POLL-EC-TRANSFERS Bengal polls: EC removes returning officers of 8 Kolkata constituencies Kolkata: The Election Commission has removed returning officers of eight constituencies in the city that will go to the polls in the last two phases of the West Bengal assembly elections on April 26 and 29, an official said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD6 DL-HC-LD VIRUS-MASK CHALLAN Wearing of mask while driving alone compulsory during pandemic: HC New Delhi: Wearing a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle is compulsory in the context of COVID-19, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday and described the face covering as a ‘suraksha kavach’, or protective shield, against the spread of the infection. LGD8 SC-ANSARI SC to hear on Apr 9 plea of Mukhtar Ansari's wife for his protection in UP New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday the plea of the wife of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that her husband's life is “protected” in the state besides being accorded fair trial in cases against him.

LGD5 DL-COURT-CHIDAMBARAM INX Media case: Delhi court grants exemption from personal appearance to Chidambaram New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted exemption from personal appearance to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti for the day in the INX Media scam related money laundering case.

BUSINESS DEL33 BIZ-LD RBI RBI leaves policy rate unchanged at 4%; projects growth of 10.5% in FY'22 New Delhi: Concerned over fresh COVID-19 wave and elevated food inflation, Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday decided to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cut in the future if the need arises to support the economy.

DEL29 BIZ-STOCKS-MIDSESSION Sensex climbs 300 pts after RBI policy outcome; Nifty jumps over 14,750 level Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in the morning trade on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank left interest rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance to support economic growth.

FOREIGN FGN10 FORBES-WEALTHIEST-LIST India has world's 3rd highest no. of billionaires; Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma in Asia: Forbes New York: India has the third highest number of billionaires in the world after the US and China, according to a new list by the prestigious Forbes magazine, which said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani reclaimed his spot as Asia’s richest person, dethroning Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma who was the richest person in the region a year ago. By Yoshita Singh FGN15 VIRUS-BIDEN-LD VACCINE President Biden says all adult Americans will be vaccine eligible by April 19 Washington: Every adult in the United States will be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus by April 19, President Joe Biden has announced, advancing by two weeks the previous May 1 deadline for open season for inoculations. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 IMF-LD INDIA Evidence of normalisation of India;s economic activity: IMF chief economist Washington: There is evidence of normalisation of economic activities in India, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said ahead of the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank here. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD8 SPO-CRI-IPL-VIRUS-2NDLD RCB Virus shadow on IPL: RCB's Daniel Sams latest to test positive for COVID-19, Padikkal recovers Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the IPL starting on April 9 here, but opener Devdutt Padikkal recovered from the dreaded infection to join the side.

