Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:20 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are top stories at 1.15 pm: NATION DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh new cases New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL4 UP-ANSARI-2NDLD BANDA JAIL Mukhtar Ansari brought back to Banda jail from Punjab prison Banda (UP): After spending over two years in a Punjab prison, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to Banda jail early on Wednesday morning.

DEL9 PM-WORLD HEALTH DAY PM urges people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all precautions New Delhi: On the occasion of the World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols.

DEL34 RAHUL-VACCINE Every Indian deserves chance to safe life: Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 vaccine access New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday batted for a COVID-19 vaccine for all, and said every Indian deserves a chance to a safe life.

DEL36 UP-ANSARI-BROTHER Mukhtar denied food, water during Punjab-UP transfer, alleges brother; govt says no health issues Ballia (UP): Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother alleged on Wednesday that inhuman treatment was given to him while being transferred to Banda jail from Punjab, saying it could have been better had he been shot dead at a road crossing.

CAL1 WB-POLL-EC-TRANSFERS Bengal polls: EC removes returning officers of 8 Kolkata constituencies Kolkata: The Election Commission has removed returning officers of eight constituencies in the city that will go to the polls in the last two phases of the West Bengal assembly elections on April 26 and 29, an official said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD6 DL-HC-LD VIRUS-MASK CHALLAN Wearing of mask while driving alone compulsory during pandemic: HC New Delhi: Wearing a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle is compulsory in the context of COVID-19, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday and described the face covering as a ‘suraksha kavach’, or protective shield, against the spread of the infection. LGD8 SC-ANSARI SC to hear on Apr 9 plea of Mukhtar Ansari's wife for his protection in UP New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday the plea of the wife of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that her husband's life is “protected” in the state besides being accorded fair trial in cases against him.

LGD5 DL-COURT-CHIDAMBARAM INX Media case: Delhi court grants exemption from personal appearance to Chidambaram New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted exemption from personal appearance to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti for the day in the INX Media scam related money laundering case.

BUSINESS DEL33 BIZ-LD RBI RBI leaves policy rate unchanged at 4%; projects growth of 10.5% in FY'22 New Delhi: Concerned over fresh COVID-19 wave and elevated food inflation, Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday decided to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cut in the future if the need arises to support the economy.

DEL29 BIZ-STOCKS-MIDSESSION Sensex climbs 300 pts after RBI policy outcome; Nifty jumps over 14,750 level Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in the morning trade on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank left interest rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance to support economic growth.

FOREIGN FGN10 FORBES-WEALTHIEST-LIST India has world's 3rd highest no. of billionaires; Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma in Asia: Forbes New York: India has the third highest number of billionaires in the world after the US and China, according to a new list by the prestigious Forbes magazine, which said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani reclaimed his spot as Asia’s richest person, dethroning Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma who was the richest person in the region a year ago. By Yoshita Singh FGN15 VIRUS-BIDEN-LD VACCINE President Biden says all adult Americans will be vaccine eligible by April 19 Washington: Every adult in the United States will be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus by April 19, President Joe Biden has announced, advancing by two weeks the previous May 1 deadline for open season for inoculations. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 IMF-LD INDIA Evidence of normalisation of India;s economic activity: IMF chief economist Washington: There is evidence of normalisation of economic activities in India, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said ahead of the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank here. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD8 SPO-CRI-IPL-VIRUS-2NDLD RCB Virus shadow on IPL: RCB's Daniel Sams latest to test positive for COVID-19, Padikkal recovers Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the IPL starting on April 9 here, but opener Devdutt Padikkal recovered from the dreaded infection to join the side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021