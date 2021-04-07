Left Menu

J&K BJP leader hits out at PDP chief over her tricolour remark

Hitting out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks on the LGs order to hoist the tricolour on all government buildings, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday alleged the former chief minister was dreaming of hoisting the flag of another country which could not happen.He said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of the country and while every citizen of the Union Territory was unfurling the tricolor with great enthusiasm, leaders like Mufti were feeling pain.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:17 IST
J&K BJP leader hits out at PDP chief over her tricolour remark

Hitting out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks on the LG's order to hoist the tricolour on all government buildings, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday alleged the former chief minister was dreaming of hoisting the flag of another country which could not happen.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of the country and while every citizen of the Union Territory was unfurling the tricolor with great enthusiasm, leaders like Mufti were feeling pain. Late last month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had asked officials to hoist the tricolour on all government buildings in the Union territory. The administration also directed all deputy commissioners and divisional heads of departments to implement the LG's order within a fortnight.

''This shows their sense of insecurity... the sense of uncertainty. Why are such orders being issued in Jammu and Kashmir only? In other parts, the governor or the ruler does not issue such orders,'' Mufti told reporters in Srinagar on Wednesday.

In response, Raina said, ''India is completing its 75th year of independence in 2022 and to mark the occasion, the national flag is being hoisted on all government buildings across the country. Similarly, the tricolour is being hoisted on every building in the union territory.'' He said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the national flag will be unfurled across the Union Territory. ''It's our national flag and nowadays every individual is unfurling it with great enthusiasm. Leaders like Mufti are feeling pain because they dream of hoisting the flag of another country in the UT but that cannot happen. Jammu and Kashmir is (a part of) India and only the tricolor will be unfurled here,'' Raina said without mentioning which other country he was talking about. He said the flag which Mufti wanted to hoist in Jammu and Kashmir could not be hoisted till doomsday. ''Every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is an Indian and loves the country because India is our great nation. We salute our flag and the country,'' the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to review EU findings on AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Australia on Thursday ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europes drug regulator of a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting.The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday said it found rare cases of blo...

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021