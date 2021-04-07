Biden spoke with Jordanian king, readout expected -White House

Biden spoke with Jordanian king, readout expected -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:18 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has spoken with Jordan's King Abdullah and a readout was expected soon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
The king said on Wednesday sedition has been quashed after a rift with his half-brother and former crown prince Hamza, and that the country was now stable and secure.
The king's office said he had received a phone call from Biden, "who expressed his country's full solidarity with #Jordan and its efforts to safeguard its stability."
