Left Menu

Biden plans to unveil executive action on guns on Thursday

Mass shootings last month in Georgia and Colorado have put pressure on the White House to act, as swift legislation is not likely to pass through Congress. Gun control activists have been invited to a White House event on Thursday, according to a different person familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 03:11 IST
Biden plans to unveil executive action on guns on Thursday

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Thursday to start rolling out executive actions regulating guns after a slew of mass shootings early in his White House tenure put pressure on the longtime advocate for gun restrictions to act. The announcement is expected to include a presidential declaration that could ultimately require people who buy untraceable, self-assembled "ghost guns" to undergo a background check, said one person familiar with the situation.

The measure is one of several the administration has been working on for months to try to limit gun violence without starting a legal battle that could lead to courts quickly dismantling the policies. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed on Wednesday that Biden would address the issue on Thursday but declined to give details.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has said more than 30% of the illegal weapons it has confiscated in some areas of California are "ghost guns" but they are not currently regulated as firearms that require background checks. Mass shootings last month in Georgia and Colorado have put pressure on the White House to act, as swift legislation is not likely to pass through Congress.

Gun control activists have been invited to a White House event on Thursday, according to a different person familiar with the matter. The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. "The president will have more to say tomorrow," Psaki told reporters.

Later she confirmed to reporters that Biden had chosen David Chipman, a former ATF special agent, to serve as the agency's director. Gun control activists and some of Biden's fellow Democrats in Congress had pleaded with the White House to name a person to the post. Chipman is an adviser to Giffords, a gun violence prevention organization spearheaded by former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine bus rolls into New York's Sunset Park

Emblazoned with the outline of a masked Statue of Liberty flexing a formidable bicep, the first COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics rolled into New York City on Wednesday to make vaccinations more easily available for underserved communities. T...

Australia to review EU findings on AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Australia on Thursday ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europes drug regulator of a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting.The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday said it found rare cases of blo...

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021