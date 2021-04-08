Left Menu

Australia to end harassment exemption for judges and politicians

Under broad changes designed to empower complainants in workplace gender-related disputes, employers will be required to take a proactive approach to stopping gender discrimination, while complainants get a longer period of time to lodge their complaint, Morrison said. Early last year, a report by Australia's sex discrimination commissioner called for broad changes to workplace laws including removing exemptions for public sector employers and people who hire volunteers.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-04-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 08:43 IST
Australia to end harassment exemption for judges and politicians

Australia will remove exemptions for judges and politicians from sexual harassment laws, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as his government struggles to contain a backlash over allegations of mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff. Under broad changes designed to empower complainants in workplace gender-related disputes, employers will be required to take a proactive approach to stopping gender discrimination, while complainants get a longer period of time to lodge their complaint, Morrison said.

Early last year, a report by Australia's sex discrimination commissioner called for broad changes to workplace laws including removing exemptions for public sector employers and people who hire volunteers. Morrison said on Thursday he will adopt all 55 of the commissioner's recommendations which include a blanket ban on workplace gender discrimination, mandatory training of company directors and reporting by listed companies, as well as improved coordination between complaint-handling agencies.

"Sexual harassment is unacceptable," Morrison told reporters in the capital, Canberra. "It's not only immoral and despicable and even criminal, but ... it denies Australians, especially women, not just their personal security but their economic security by not being safe at work."

Public servants like judges and politicians are currently exempt from complaints about workplace gender discrimination, as are some employers of volunteers, because of a legal loophole which means they are technically not the complainant's employer. The government has been battling allegations it has mishandled alleged instances of sexual harassment and assault after a female former staffer of Morrison's government went public in February with an allegation that she was raped in a ministerial office in 2019.

In March the country's then attorney general said he was the subject of an unrelated historical rape allegation in 1988, which he has strongly denied. Morrison's handling of the sexual harassment issue has been widely criticised and polls show his personal approval at its lowest level since before the pandemic. A protest outside parliament about gender discrimination and violence drew tens of thousands of people.

Zali Steggall, an independent member of parliament who has advocated for reforms to sexual harassment laws, said the move was "a win for everyone who has been calling on the government to act on sexual harassment, particularly the tens of thousands of people who marched for justice last month". Until this year, most polls had suggested that Morrison's conservative coalition would be returned to office at the next general election, due within a year, after its hardline COVID-19 response all but eradicated the virus in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka claims Yogi attending rallies despite 'coming in contact' with Covid-positive person

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday cited media reports to allege that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acted in an irresponsible manner by attending rallies even after coming in contact with a COVID-positive perso...

Cashfree collaborates with Ritu Kumar to help the brand sell globally

International customers can now see prices of Ritu Kumars products in their home currency and pay in their preferred currency on the same website Hosted on Magento, a popular e-commerce hosting platform, Ritu Kumars website uses the Cashf...

Oral allegations made without any substance and CBI probe ordered by HC without hearing me: Maha’s ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tells SC.

Oral allegations made without any substance and CBI probe ordered by HC without hearing me Mahas ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tells SC....

Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

An explosion and fire early Thursday at an Ohio manufacturing plant left eight people injured and one person missing, authorities said.The explosion happened about 1205 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility in Columbus, triggering a fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021