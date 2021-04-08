Left Menu

Political conspiracy behind Waze's letter, says Sanjay Raut

After another Maharashtra Minister was accused of extortion in Sachin Waze's letter to the NIA, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday alleged that this was a "political conspiracy" to topple the MVA government.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:14 IST
Political conspiracy behind Waze's letter, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Image Credit: ANI

After another Maharashtra Minister was accused of extortion in Sachin Waze's letter to the NIA, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday alleged that this was a "political conspiracy" to topple the MVA government. Raut said, "There have been efforts from day one to topple the Maharashtra government. The faces of those who are trying to topple the government are coming to light. A new tactic has come to light wherein people who are in jail write letters...People in jail write letters and they are considered as evidence. This is substandard politics."

"This is a political conspiracy, I know Anil Parab, he can never indulge in such work. I can assure you that no Shiv Sainik can take a false oath in Bala Saheb Thackeray's name," he further said. Waze had written a letter to the NIA claiming that Maharashtra ministers had asked him to illegally collect money for them.

Speaking about Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's allegation of misgovernance by the Maharashtra government's in tackling COVID-19 Raut said that rather than "pointing fingers at one another the State and Central Government should work together." Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday accused the Maharashtra government of "misgovernance" in tackling COVID-19, saying that it has followed an "utterly casual approach" and is putting the residents in danger "by letting people escape institutional quarantine mandate for the sake of their personal vasuli". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

It is only preliminary enquiry, nothing is wrong in it when serious allegations are made by senior officer against senior minister: SC.

It is only preliminary enquiry, nothing is wrong in it when serious allegations are made by senior officer against senior minister SC....

Hungary plans COVID shots for more than 40% of population by end of April

Hungary expects to have more than 4 million of its 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of April and to further ease lockdown measures in five or six days, when it has inoculated 3 million people, a senior official said ...

Priyanka claims Yogi attending rallies despite 'coming in contact' with Covid-positive person

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday cited media reports to allege that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acted in an irresponsible manner by attending rallies even after coming in contact with a COVID-positive perso...

Cashfree collaborates with Ritu Kumar to help the brand sell globally

International customers can now see prices of Ritu Kumars products in their home currency and pay in their preferred currency on the same website Hosted on Magento, a popular e-commerce hosting platform, Ritu Kumars website uses the Cashf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021