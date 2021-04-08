Yogi Adityanath says BJP will create anti-Romeo squads in West Bengal if voted to power

Ahead of the fourth phase of the West Bengal polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath said if his party comes to power in the state, it will create anti-Romeo squads and put Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 'Romeos' behind bars. "To safeguard the interests of sisters and daughters, BJP will create Uttar Pradesh-like anti-Romeo squads in Bengal and put all TMC Romeos behind bars," he said while addressing a public meeting in Hoogly.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also claimed that after May 2, when the results of the assembly polls are announced, 'Didi' Mamata Banerjee "will start saying Jai Shree Ram". Yogi Adityanath also said that during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) protests in the country, TMC workers were supporting the people instigating violence.

"During CAA protests, TMC people were supporting those who were instigating violence. In UP, we put up hoardings of rioters and confiscated their properties. Mamata Didi can't do this as she sees them as TMC vote bank," he said. The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on April 10. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

