Left Menu

Despite Biden claim, most migrant families not being expelled to Mexico

U.S. border agents expelled roughly a third of migrant parents and children traveling together and caught crossing the southwestern border in March, according to U.S. government data, undercutting a claim by President Joe Biden that most families are being sent back to Mexico. About 17,000 of the nearly 53,000 parents and children caught at the border in March were expelled under a COVID-related public health order known as Title 42, an administration official said during a background briefing with reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:31 IST
Despite Biden claim, most migrant families not being expelled to Mexico

U.S. border agents expelled roughly a third of migrant parents and children traveling together and caught crossing the southwestern border in March, according to U.S. government data, undercutting a claim by President Joe Biden that most families are being sent back to Mexico.

About 17,000 of the nearly 53,000 parents and children caught at the border in March were expelled under a COVID-related public health order known as Title 42, an administration official said during a background briefing with reporters on Wednesday. The rest were placed in U.S. immigration proceedings, in keeping with the practice before Title 42, which was implemented under former President Donald Trump in March 2020.

"We're sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming," Biden said during a March 25 news conference. "We're trying to work out now, with Mexico, their willingness to take more of those families back." Commenting on the apparent disconnect between Biden's statement and the latest figures, White House spokesman Vedant Patel said the administration's policy is to expel single adults and families to Mexico under Title 42 if they are caught crossing the southwest border illegally, but he added that does not always happen.

"In the event that Mexico is not able to receive an individual or a family, they are placed in immigration proceedings in the United States," he said in a statement. Biden has defended his administration's handling of a rise in border crossings in recent months. Republicans have criticized Biden, a Democrat, for easing some Trump-era restrictions, arguing his policies have encouraged illegal immigration. Biden and his top officials have blamed Trump for dismantling systems to receive asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors.

Overall, more than 172,000 migrants were caught at the U.S.-Mexico border in March, according to the administration official. Of those arrests, roughly 168,000 people were picked up by border patrol agents between ports of entry - the highest monthly tally since March 2001, when nearly 171,000 were caught. Reuters reported similar preliminary border arrest figures last week.

For much of last year, unaccompanied children arriving at the border were expelled to Mexico under Title 42, but Biden exempted them from the expulsions in February. Since then, a rising number of unaccompanied children have been taken into custody at the border and allowed into the United States to pursue immigration cases. The increase has caused crowded conditions in border stations and processing centers.

In March, border agents caught about 19,000 unaccompanied children attempting to cross the border, the administration official said on Wednesday, up from roughly 6,000 in January. The administration official, who requested anonymity to discuss the border figures with reporters, said the expulsion of families back to Mexico is limited by Mexico's ability to receive them in the state of Tamaulipas, which sits across from Texas' Rio Grande Valley, where many families have been arriving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

State Dept says Good Friday accord should not become a 'casualty' of Brexit

The United States said on Thursday the Good Friday Agreement protecting peace in Northern Ireland must not become a casualty of Brexit after more than a week of violence fueled in part by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Br...

Thane: Medical officer caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

A 55-year-old medical officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for passing the tender for supply of ventilators for COVID-19 pati...

U.S. plays down expectations for Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Maha: Ajit addresses rally, BJP says COVID-19 norms violated

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday addressed a large meeting in Pandharpur in Solapur district of Maharashtra ahead of an assembly by- poll there, with the opposition BJP alleging that COVID-19 norms were flouted durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021