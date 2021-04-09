Kharge urges PM to take initiative of resolving farmers' agitation

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative of resolving the ongoing farmers agitation.

Addressing a meeting to commemorate the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, Kharge made the request to the prime minister, saying that even though he has said he is only a phone call away, the distance between him and the farmers is not yet over.

The leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha said, ''I would like to make a request. The farmers' movement in the country has been going on for 133 days. The farmers also represent the Guru... The prime minister said that he was a phone call away but that distance is not yet over.'' ''I urge the PM to take the initiative of finding a solution by paying immediate attention to the demands of farmers. With this, the 400th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji will be celebrated with more enthusiasm,'' Kharge said while addressing the virtual meeting.

He said the most important thing was to ensure that this ceremony should not be viewed from a religious point of view. It should be widely publicised that Guru Tegh Bahadur made the supreme sacrifice for religious freedom and because he wanted to establish a world order for freedom, peace and unity of religious belief, Kharge said.

The Congress leader said Article 19 of the Constitution gives the fundamental right to freedom of thought, belief and religion and it reflects the great thoughts of Guru Sahib.

Guru Sahib inspired him to fight for his right to accept the religion of his choice, applying his life to maintain freedom to follow the religion, it said.

He also suggested that during the coronavirus crisis, vaccination campaigns can be organised in the name of Guru Sahib in all cities.

Kharge said the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Saheb was a sacrifice not only for the practice of religion, but for the entire human cultural heritage. Religion was for him was the name of cultural values ​​and life law, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)