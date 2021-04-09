U.S.'s Blinken reaffirms 'strategic partnership' in call with Jordan's king

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah on Thursday and "reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to its strategic partnership with Jordan," a U.S. State Department spokesman said.

Blinken's call, a day after President Joe Biden underlined strong U.S. support for Jordan and the leadership of the king, follows a political crisis in the Middle Eastern country. King Abdullah said on Wednesday sedition had been quashed after a rift with his half-brother and former heir Prince Hamza, whom the government had accused of links to efforts to destabilize Jordan.

In Thursday's call, Blinken commended the king for "Jordan's steadfast leadership promoting peace and stability in the Middle East," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

