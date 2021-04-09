Left Menu

Kerala Assembly polls: KPCC's Kannur district president complains to EC against Vijayan

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's Kannur district president Satheesan Pacheni has sent a petition to Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena demanding action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging he has violated the Model code of conduct.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:28 IST
Kerala Assembly polls: KPCC's Kannur district president complains to EC against Vijayan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's Kannur district president Satheesan Pacheni has sent a petition to Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena demanding action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging he has violated the Model code of conduct. In his letter, Satheesan Pacheni alleged, "While speaking to media after casting his vote in Dharmadam, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Lord Ayyappa, all Gods of this land, all worshipful Gods of all believers are all with this Government " and this is a violation of part 1 (General Conduct) clause 3 of Model code of conduct."

Satheesan Pacheri requested the Chief Electoral Officer to take cognisance of this violation and initiate appropriate action. Earlier on April 6, Kerala Law minister A K Balan had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nair Sevice Society General secretary G Sukumaran Nair and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleging that they have spoken against the Indian Constitution and violated the Model code of conduct.

A K Balan has said in the complaint that Sukumaran Nair's statement on polling day that Ayyappa devotees had been bitter about the Sabarimala events that had taken place in the state was a deliberate attempt to portrait election as a battle between believers and non-believers. Balan also complained against opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala for his remarks that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have to face Lord Ayyappa's wrath.

Kerala Assembly elections took place on April 6 in a single phase and the results will be declared by the election commission on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in U.S. Senate

Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to boost the countrys ability to push back against Chinas expanding global influence by promoting human rights, providing security aid and investing t...

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Friday rose Rs 78 to Rs 7,298 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery wen...

US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

A Russian-US trio of space travelers launched successfully Friday, heading for the International Space Station.NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 1242 pm 0742 GMT...

IESA appoints Rajeev Khushu of Texas Instruments as the Chairman for 2021-22

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association IESA, the premier body representing the Indian Electronic System Design Manufacturing ESDM industry, appointed Rajeev Khushu, Director Corporate Affairs and Government Relations atTexas Instr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021