Coming down hard on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday her fulminations against central forces betrayed frustration over impending defeat in the Assembly elections.He exuded confidence that the BJP will win anywhere between 63 and 68 seats where polling has been held in the first three phases.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:25 IST
Mamata's fulminations against CAPF betrays frustration: Shah

Coming down hard on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday her fulminations against central forces betrayed frustration over ''impending defeat'' in the Assembly elections.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will win anywhere between 63 and 68 seats where polling has been held in the first three phases. Polling is over in 91 of the state's 294 assembly constituencies in the three phases.

''I Have never seen a chief minister or the president of a political party use the kind of words Mamata Banerjee is using against central forces. Is she trying to create anarchy? Does she want disturbance? ''I want her to have some common sense. She should know that central forces do not function under the home ministry during elections. They are under the control of the Election Commission,'' he told a press conference.

Shah was responding to the TMC supremo's claim of CAPF personnel harassing and intimidating electors, and asking them to vote for the BJP at the behest of Shah and the home ministry.

He said Banerjee's appeal for minority unity to prevent division of their votes shows minority voters were drifting away from the TMC.

People of Bengal are peeved about Mamata Banerjee's failure to check infiltration, her protest against the CAA and appeasement politics, Shah said.

