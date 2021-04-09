Left Menu

Maha politicos getting vaccinated at home: HC warns of action

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:40 IST
Maha politicos getting vaccinated at home: HC warns of action

Coming down heavily on some political leaders in Maharashtra receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at their residences, the Bombay High Court on Friday said if the prime minister and president of the country can go to hospitals and get inoculated, then politicians in the state should also follow suit.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari seeking door-to-door vaccination facility for senior citizens above the age of 75, specially-abled persons and those who are bed- ridden or wheel-chair bound.

Advocate Advait Sethna, appearing for the Centre, told the court that door-to-door vaccination facility was not yet available.

The bench asked if the policy was not available then how come some political leaders of Maharashtra were getting vaccinated in their homes.

''Political leaders in Maharashtra are getting the jab sitting at their homes. If policy does not permit door-to- door, then how come for these politicians the policy is different. There has to be uniform policy for all,'' Chief Justice Datta said.

''Everyone including the prime minister and president of India are going to centres and hospitals to get the vaccine. The political leaders of Maharashtra are not a class apart. This sends a wrong message,'' the court said.

The court warned the concerned state department of action if it came across any such incident in future.

''Whatever has happened has happened but, henceforth, if we find or come across any such report that a politician got a jab at home then we will take action,'' Chief Justice Datta said.

The bench also noted another issue of concern in the state, that is lack of vaccines.

''The state is running out of stock of vaccines. This is another concern that needs to be addressed,'' Chief Justice Datta said.

The bench posted the petition for further hearing on April 21 and said it would also look into how the process of registering for the vaccine can be made more user-friendly.

''The process is presently online. Many people, especially elders, in our country do not have access to the internet. This also needs to be looked into,'' the court said.

PTI SP BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

CM playing 'fixed match' with Centre: SAD on Punjab's decision to implement DBT for farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of keeping farmers and arhatiyas in the dark on the Centres direct bank transfer DBT scheme and said he was playing a fixed match with the Modi dispensation.Sen...

Video conferencing started in courts due to pandemic, not to replace physical hearings: SC judge

Courts across the country have shifted to virtual hearing due to coronavirus pandemic keeping in mind the public health of lawyers and litigants, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Friday.The apex court judge said the video...

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to take control from federal states to impose restrictions on regions with high numbers of new coronavirus infections, a government spokeswoman said, in a battle to curb a third wave of the pandemic. Th...

In talks with Indian authorities for 2nd consignment of COVID-19 vaccines: Iran

Iran on Friday said it is in talks with the Indian authorities for expediting the supply of a second consignment of coronavirus vaccines for which it has already made the payment.The Iranian embassy said Iran has already reflected its needs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021