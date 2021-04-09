Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengal's Jaggadal

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took part in a colourful roadshow at Jagaddal in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Shah waved at the crowd from atop a truck which was decked up with flowers and the BJP's symbol, lotus.

A large number of people converged on Ghoshpara Road as they walked following a convoy of vehicles to cover a distance of over a kilometre in the town which is part of the Barrackpore industrial belt.

Holding flags of the party and saffron and green balloons, participants of the roadshow chanted slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad'.

They also shouted slogans against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

An eight-phase assembly election is being held in West Bengal and the fourth phase will be conducted on Saturday.

In the election, the BJP is trying to dethrone the TMC while the Mamata Banerjee-led party is seeking to return to power for the third time in a row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)