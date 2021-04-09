Left Menu

European media alliance raises alarm over Czech TV independence

With the spotlight turned on media independence in neighbouring central European countries like Hungary and Poland, the Czech Republic is now facing scrutiny over a battle to appoint members of the council overseeing Czech TV. Critics worry the nominated new members are too politically aligned.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:32 IST
European media alliance raises alarm over Czech TV independence

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an alliance of public media groups, warned on Friday over increasing political pressure on independent public broadcaster Czech TV heading into an election. With the spotlight turned on media independence in neighbouring central European countries like Hungary and Poland, the Czech Republic is now facing scrutiny over a battle to appoint members of the council overseeing Czech TV.

Critics worry the nominated new members are too politically aligned. The station runs investigative reports and covers issues often unpopular with ruling figures. It has frequently been criticised by President Milos Zeman, a political ally of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, as well as by the far-right party SPD.

The council does not control content but can dismiss Czech TV's director, Petr Dvorak, and appoint someone open to managerial changes, which critics say could affect news coverage and reporting at one of the most trusted news groups in the country. The EBU said it was "closely monitoring serious risks to media pluralism".

"We are alarmed by the increasing politicisation of Czech Television’s governing body and alignment around one political option," it said in a statement. "(We) urge the Czech parliament to ensure independence of the broadcaster so it can remain a model for public broadcasting in the Czech Republic and more broadly in Europe."

Babis, a billionaire whose trust funds own two mainstream newspapers and also radio assets, is facing a serious challenge before an October parliamentary election. With the country hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and frustrated by prolonged restrictions, his ANO party has fallen into second in polls for the first time since 2014.

Following changes to the council last year, Dvorak has already been under pressure, with council members questioning the balance of reporting. The International Press Institute said in an April 1 statement on its website it was worried efforts to "stack the council" were aimed at eroding Czech TV's independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank says to commit $2 bln to vaccines in developing countries by end-April

The World Bank Group will have committed 2 billion in financing by the end of April for COVID-19 vaccine purchases, development and manufacturing in some 40 developing countries, countries on this effort, World Bank Managing Director of Ope...

''Blue wall of silence'' takes hit in Chauvin's murder trial

Police accused of wrongdoing can usually count on the blue wall of silence protection from fellow officers that includes everything from shutting off body cameras to refusing to cooperate with investigators. But thats not the case with Der...

UN chief welcomes IMF and World Bank measures to address COVID-related debt crisis

In a statement issued via his Spokesperson, Antnio Guterres said developing economies had struggled to secure enough financial resources to cope with the onset of the coronavirus crisis, let alone to recover from it.Since the beginning of t...

'How can we not be tense?' Turkey's coronavirus infections soar

The red letters scrolling across the front of Fikret Oluks bus say Stay Home Turkey. But the Istanbul driver said passengers are ignoring rules and overcrowding, sometimes without masks, even as coronavirus infections rocket.Turkey - which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021