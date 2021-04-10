Left Menu

EC announces re-polling in 4 Assembly constituencies of Assam on April 20

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced re-polling at four polling stations in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong Assembly constituencies of Assam on April 20, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced re-polling at four polling stations in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong Assembly constituencies of Assam on April 20, 2021. In a letter written to the Chief Election Officer of Assam, the Commission declared void, the votes cast at these stations during the second phase of state assembly elections on April 1, under sub-section (2) (a) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Commission further stated that polling shall be held from 7 am to 6 pm on April 20. The letter read, "On the basis of reports submitted, and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares under Sub-Section (2) (a) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on April 1, 2021 (Thursday) at four polling stations mentioned below against the Assembly Constituency to be void and appoints April 20, 2021 (Tuesday) as the date and fixes the hours from 7 am to 6 pm for taking a fresh poll at the said polling stations in accordance with the Commission's instructions contained in Chapter XIII of Hand Book for Returning Officers, 2019."

The letter also directed the Chief Election Officer of Assam to ensure that wide publicity of fresh poll is given by beat of drums in the polling areas of these polling stations and political parties, with contesting candidates be informed in writing. This comes after a video surfaced on social media purportedly of EVMs being found in a BJP candidate's car in Patharkandi constituency following the second round of polling in Assam on April 1. The three-phased assembly election in Assam ended on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

