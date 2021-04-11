UK's Johnson will not attend Prince Philip funeral: Downing St

UK's Johnson will not attend Prince Philip funeral: Downing StReuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 00:14 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend next Saturday's funeral of Prince Philip to make space for as many family members as possible under pandemic rules, his Downing Street office said in a statement.
"As a result of the Coronavirus regulations, only 30 people can attend the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement said.
"The prime minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coronavirus
- Edinburgh
- Prince Philip
- Boris Johnson
- British
ALSO READ
Australia's Queensland state records one new coronavirus case
Woman in UP's Mathura tests positive for South African strain of coronavirus
Foreigners flock to Serbia for coronavirus jabs
Karnataka Health Minister cautions people as coronavirus cases rise
Vaccines may need regular updates as coronavirus evolves, say scientists