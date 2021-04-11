BJP continues protest over priest's death in Rajasthan

The BJP on Saturday protested here along with the body of a deaf and mute priest who died amid a row over the registration of a piece of land, for the third consecutive day. Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena said the party will continue to protest till Shambhu Pujari gets justice. BJP leaders and activists are staging a sit-in at the Civil Line railway crossing here over various demands in connection with the death of Shambhu Pujari of Mahua town. BJP leaders and activists took out a lantern rally as part of the protest. The state human rights commission has also asked the chief secretary, home secretary and Director General of Police to submit a factual report in this regard.

