BJP delegation to meet EC in Delhi today

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, along with other leaders will meet Election Commission in Delhi on Sunday. BJP's Dalit leaders Hans Raj Hans and Dushyant Gautam will also be part of the delegation.

As per sources, among other issues, BJP will raise its concerns about the political situation in West Bengal in front of the poll body. Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling on Saturday.

TMC has alleged that four party workers were killed after Central Forces opened fire on them. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car was also attacked by locals in Hooghly during the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly polls.

After the attack, Chatterjee had spoken to a poll body official over the phone and said that she was attacked by locals at polling booth number 66 in Hooghly. She had also said that journalists were attacked too and demanded that additional forces be sent there. (ANI)

