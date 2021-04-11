Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu dies at 93
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:58 IST
Revered Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu died on Sunday morning at Bharti Ashram in Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad.
He was 93 and died due to age related complications, a disciple said, adding that the last rites will be performed at the Ashram's main centre in Junagadh city.
Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. ''The teachings of Mahamandaleshwar Vishwambhar Bharti Ji Maharaj of Junagadh Bharti Ashram will always guide us. I offer my condolences to millions of his followers. May god give peace to his soul. Aum Shanti.'' ''I am deeply pained by the passing away of 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu. We can never forget his contribution of starting a nationwide movement against addictions. May god grant peace to his soul and give strength to his followers to endure the pain,'' Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed grief at the death of the seer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
