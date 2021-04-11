Left Menu

Once BJP comes to power, political and poll-related violence will end in Bengal: Amit Shah

A day after the killings of four people in Cooch Behar by Central Forces during the fourth phase of polling on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said once BJP comes to power, political and poll-related violence will end in West Bengal.

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-04-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 15:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the killings of four people in Cooch Behar by Central Forces during the fourth phase of polling on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said once BJP comes to power, political and poll-related violence will end in West Bengal. "Except for this one incident (Sitalkuchi), elections in West Bengal have been conducted peacefully so far. I promise that after BJP comes to power, political and poll-related violence will end in Bengal," Shah told media persons here.

"Mamata Banerjee still has time to condole the fifth killing (Anand Burman) and apologise to the people of Bengal for her speech. She condoled only four people. She did not shed a single tear for Anand Burman because he belonged to a Rajvanshi community. He was not fit for her appeasement politics. This type of politics is not the culture of Bengal," added Shah. Anand Burman, a first-time voter was shot dead by unidentified persons outside a polling booth in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on Saturday, according to police. BJP claimed Burman, who is from the Rajbonsi community was its polling agent at polling booth number 85 in the Pathantuli area of Sitalkuchi.

Earlier today, Shah held a roadshow in Shantipur in the Nadia district that witnessed a huge crowd on Sunday. Thousands of supporters carrying BJP flags participated in the roadshow. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the Prime Minister and Home Minister "incompetent" over the incident.

Addressing the media persons, Mamata alleged, "It is genocide. We have decided to observe today as a black day. The central forces sprayed bullets. They could have shot on the leg or the lower body but every bullet hit them in the neck or chest area." "Why CISF has been deployed to control the public? CISF is trained specially for industrial security but not to control a mob. I could not sleep last night but the Prime Minister gave a clean chit. Such an incompetent government, incompetent Prime Minister, incompetent Home Minister," added the chief minister.

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of assembly elections on Saturday. Central Forces opened fire to stop a mob in which four persons were killed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sadness over the incident. He urged EC to strongly deal with those responsible for what happened in Cooch Behar.

The next phase of the elections will take place on April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

