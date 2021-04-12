Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 concerns and multiple candidates, Peru votes for new president and Congress

Peru's presidential candidates sought to drum up enthusiasm on Sunday as the country picked a new leader - with one arriving at a voting station on horseback and others pledging to turn the page on the corruption and mismanagement of recent decades.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 01:58 IST
Amid COVID-19 concerns and multiple candidates, Peru votes for new president and Congress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Peru's presidential candidates sought to drum up enthusiasm on Sunday as the country picked a new leader - with one arriving at a voting station on horseback and others pledging to turn the page on the corruption and mismanagement of recent decades. The election for a new president and Congress comes against the backdrop of a fierce second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and widespread public apathy that has meant none of the 18 candidates to lead the country has polled more than 13%.

Polls are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT), when Ipsos is expected to publish an exit poll, followed about two hours later by fast counts. The first official results are expected by 11:30 p.m. (0430 GMT Monday). Two contenders from opposite poles of the political spectrum could face off in the second round in June. Hernando de Soto, a liberal economist, and leftist professor Pedro Castillo, have both edged to the front of the pack following late gains in support, according to the latest opinion poll.

Keiko Fujimori, the conservative, U.S.-educated daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, is close behind, followed by populist candidate Yonhy Lescano, ultraconservative Rafael López Aliaga and leftist candidate Veronika Mendoza. Voting early in the capital, Lima, Peru's interim president, Francisco Sagasti, who has led the Andean nation since a political crisis sparked by the impeachment for alleged corruption of a predecessor last November, insisted voting was safe.

"All possible measures have been taken to avoid contagions. There should be no fear of complying with your civic duty," said Sagasti, who is not a candidate. The country's 25.2 million eligible voters were told to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and bring their own pens to mark ballots. Peru reported 384 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, a record daily high for the country.

Fujimori told an election breakfast that voters should turn out to guarantee a new Peru. "I know voter apathy is not just because of the pandemic but also because of the abandonment of recent decades, of an inefficient and incapable state that has not been able to meet the expectations of the Peruvian people," she said.

"I call on you to vote once more, with joy, enthusiasm and conviction. Absenteeism is not an option, nor is a blank vote." In the Cajamarca region of northern Peru, Castillo arrived to vote in his trademark white sombrero and on a horse that took fright at the crowds and attempted to bolt.

Among voters Castillo had impressed was Juana Rivera, 33, a street hawker voting in the San Borja district of Lima. "I will vote for Castillo because he has said he will increase the salary of teachers and police, and because everyone else is corrupt," she said.

MARKET JITTERS The tight race has led to jitters among market watchers of the world's second-largest copper producer.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. (1200 GMT), and long lines had formed by midmorning outside polling stations, which were unable to open because voting supervisors - picked at random from among the populace - failed to show up. Peru's National Elections Office (ONPE) said 75% of voting booths were operational by 9 a.m. After an appeal for more volunteers, all but a handful were up and running by midafternoon.

Pedro Barragan, a member of Peru's large expatriate population casting votes abroad, told Reuters TV in Buenos Aires he hoped the new president delivered on campaign promises. "Not like the previous candidates who made promises but ultimately left without doing anything for the country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican candidate accused of rape vows to block elections

A Mexican ruling party state candidate accused of rape, who later had his candidacy cancelled by regulatory authorities on other grounds, said that he will not allow elections in his home state unless he is allowed to run.Flix Salgado is ru...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthis -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones launched by Iran-aligned Houthis towards the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported.The coalition said that Houthis hostile attempts are deli...

Mexico reports 1,793 new coronavirus cases and 126 more deaths

Mexicos government reported 1,793 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 126 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry published on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,280,213 infections and 209,338 deaths.The government s...

Amid COVID-19 concerns and multiple candidates, Peru votes for new president and Congress

Perus presidential candidates sought to drum up enthusiasm on Sunday as the country picked a new leader - with one arriving at a voting station on horseback and others pledging to turn the page on the corruption and mismanagement of recent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021