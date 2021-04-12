Cong-led alliance will form govt in Assam after May 2, claims APCC chief Ripun Bora

By Amit Kumar Expressing hope that the Congress will secure a victory in Assam Assembly polls, state party President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora on Monday claimed that the party led 'Mahajot' alliance will form the government after May 2.

Speaking to ANI, the APCC chief said: "Mahajot alliance has done well in all three phases of state Assembly election and high voter turn out in all phases will bring back Congress-led alliance to power on May 2." "As per our internal assessment after talking with all contested candidates of alliance we reached on conclusion that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose hold in Assam. While our alliance has received tremendous support of all section of voters, especially women and youth," he said.

On May 2 the results of five Assembly polls, including Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are scheduled to be declared. The MP further said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are the two major issues for the Assamese people.

"Yes, CAA and NRC are two major issues for Assamese people. And on both the issues BJP has cheated the citizens of the state and definitely, this thing goes against them. What I am claiming you will be able to witness see on May 2," the APCC added. Ripun Bora further alleged that top BJP leaders have already stated that they will impose the contentious CAA in Assam. "If it is imposed, the existence of the people of Assam will be at stake. CAA implementation in Assam will be stopped once we come to power," he added.

"Whatever I am claiming about forming government in the state is not just a claim but based on facts and internal survey of our alliance. Wide range of conversation with our contested candidate and cross-section of people after that we are claiming that 'Mahajot' will form next govt in the state," he added. (ANI)

