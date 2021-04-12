UK's Johnson commissions independent review into lobbying

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commissioned an independent review into the use of supply chain finance, the role of Greensill, and how business representatives engage with government, his spokesman said on Monday.

"The Cabinet Office is commissioning an independent review on behalf of the prime minister to establish the development and use of supply chain finance and associated activities in government and the role Greensill played in those," he told reporters.

"This independent review will also look at how contracts were secured and business representatives engaged with government. It will be led by legal expert Nigel Boardman," he said, adding the prime minister wanted it to be concluded promptly.

