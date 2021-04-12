SP to celebrate Ambedkar's birth anniversary as 'Samvidhan Raksha Diwas'

The Samajwadi Party will celebrate the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on April 14 as ''Samvidhan Raksha Diwas''.

The day will be celebrated like Diwali and SP workers will light 'diyas' in party offices and their homes, party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

They will take a pledge to save the Constitution, he said.

He said the decision has been taken on the directives of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

''The BJP government is playing the politics of vendetta. It is conspiring to end reservation. With its politics of hatred, it has created differences in the society,'' Chowdhury alleged.