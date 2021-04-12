Britain's Prince William says: 'I will miss my grandpa'Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:36 IST
Britain's Prince William said on Monday that he would miss "his grandpa" Prince Philip but that the late duke would have wanted the family to get on with the job. "My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," the Duke of Cambridge said.
"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."
