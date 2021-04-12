MP: Cong MLA, ex-corporator booked for misbehaving with doctor

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA PC Sharma and one more party leader were booked on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a doctor of a government hospital in Bhopal a couple of days ago, police said.

Sharma and former corporator Yogendra Chouhan are accused of misbehaving and talking rudely to Dr Yogendra Shrivastava of Jai Prakash District Hospital after a patient died there, an official said.

''Based on the complaint of Jai Prakash District Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Shrivastava and Yogendra Shrivastava, a case was registered against Sharma and Chouhan in Habibganj police station,'' City Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra told PTI.

The two have been charged under sections 353 (criminal force on a public servant in execution of duty) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of the IPC, he added.

After the incident, the aggrieved doctor had submitted his resignation, which was withdrawn on Sunday on the state government's request.

