BJP-ruled EDMC signed contract worth crores with blacklisted company, claims AAP

The AAP on Monday accused the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) of signing a contract worth crores of rupees with a company blacklisted in 2010, a claim denied by the saffron party.

The BJP alleged that it was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi which has hired the same company for several projects.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the private security agency had dealings with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the past. However, after an investigation in 2010, it was found that the payments being made to the company in return for providing security was not being passed on to the security guards, he said. Several other manipulations too were found and the company was removed from the tender procedure and then blacklisted in 2010, he added. ''East Delhi Municipal Corporation has signed a contract amounting to crores of rupees with a company which was blacklisted in the year 2010,'' Bhardwaj said. ''BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta should answer: why is a blacklisted company being roped in for contracts,'' he added. Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said in their ''biased haste'' to level allegations against the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, the AAP leaders did not realise that the same agency is providing services to several departments and offices of the Delhi government.

''AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj today accused East DMC of giving a security contract to a blacklisted company cleverly ignoring a fact that same company has security contracts of dozens of Delhi government departments including SC/ST Welfare Board, Guru Nanak Eye Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Jagpravesh Hospital, Chief Electoral Officer's Office, Delhi State Legal Services Authority etc.'' Kapoor claimed.

Kapoor said, it seems Bhardwaj did not check facts before levelling the allegation because the company got the contract from the EDMC in an “open contract” and had it been blacklisted, the computer system would not have accepted its tender document. Bhardwaj said the company was blacklisted by unified MCD on July 9, 2010 but in a related matter MCD itself informed the Delhi High Court on September 22, 2010 that it had not blacklisted the said company.

The people of Delhi want to know from Bhardwaj and AAP if EDMC's security contract to the company is unlawful then why the Delhi government is giving the same firm contract after contract, Kapoor said.

''It will be better for Saurabh Bhardwaj and AAP to apologise to the BJP and EDMC for levelling baseless allegations or else be prepared to face legal consequences,'' he said.

