Left Menu

German conservatives openly at odds over who should succeed Merkel

Soeder, the preferred candidate among German voters, won the unanimous backing of his Christian Social Union (CSU) on Monday. But the CDU's executive committee and federal board earlier backed party chairman Armin Laschet for chancellor candidate.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:24 IST
German conservatives openly at odds over who should succeed Merkel

Germany's ruling conservative parties disagreed publicly on Monday over who should be their candidate for chancellor in the Sept. 26 federal election, exposing fears that they may lose power after 16 years in government under Angela Merkel. Merkel, of the Christian Democrats (CDU), is stepping down and pressure is mounting on the conservative bloc to agree a candidate to succeed her as its ratings wallow near a one-year low and some lawmakers worry for their jobs.

After months of speculation, the candidacy question came to a head on Sunday when Markus Soeder, Bavaria's premier, put himself forward. Soeder, the preferred candidate among German voters, won the unanimous backing of his Christian Social Union (CSU) on Monday.

But the CDU's executive committee and federal board earlier backed party chairman Armin Laschet for chancellor candidate. CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said Laschet enjoyed "broad support" in both conservative parties. Laschet said there needed to be a decision "very soon". But Soeder responded by calling for a few days of reflection and consultation before a decision is taken later this week.

"Anything else could lead to divisions," Soeder added. Laschet, 60, is a centrist widely seen as a candidate who would continue Merkel's legacy, but he has clashed with her over coronavirus restrictions. Premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, his chaotic handling of the crisis has undermined his popularity.

Soeder, 54, is an astute political operator who has sided with Merkel during the pandemic. No CSU leader has ever become German chancellor. DISCONNECT

Laschet and Soeder both said they would speak on the matter, but the Bavarian wants to involve their wider parties, even if he said there was not enough time for a formal vote by members. "It can't be that a small committee - this also applies to us as the CSU - sits together and then says 'now we decide', and basta!" he told a news conference in Munich. "You have to think about it (in terms of the eventual election) result."

"We cannot disconnect ourselves from a majority of the people in the country." A survey by pollster Forsa for broadcasters RTL/ntv showed that Soeder - with 36% support - is the most popular public figure for chancellor. Laschet languished on just 3% in the survey, which canvassed 2,024 voters on April 7-10.

Many conservatives are nervous about contesting the election without Merkel, who has led them to four victories. She has not publicly endorsed either candidate but has hinted that she would back the CDU leader. The CDU/CSU alliance has slipped to about 27% in polls, just a few points ahead of the ecologist Greens, partly due to the impact of the pandemic. In the 2017 election, the alliance won almost 33%.

The Social Democrats, currently part of Merkel's 'grand coalition', have nominated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as their candidate for chancellor, while the Greens plan to announce their nomination on April 19. A coalition government of the CDU/CSU alliance and Greens stacks up as the most likely scenario after the election.

"I want us to combine climate protection issues with economic issues," Laschet said on Monday, in a nod to the Greens. (Additional reporting by Caroline Copley and Joseph Nasr Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

US budget deficit jumps to record USD 1.7 trillion this year

The US governments budget deficit surged to an all-time high of USD 1.7 trillion for the first six months of this budget year, nearly double the previous record, as another round of economic-support checks added billions of dollars to spend...

Researchers discover new way to starve brain tumours

Scientists at Queen Mary University of London have found a new way to starve cancerous brain tumour cells of energy in order to prevent further growth. The pre-clinical research in human tissue samples, human cell lines and mice could lead ...

'Black day for democracy': Derek on EC's ban on Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien on Monday slammed the Election Commissions EC move to ban West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling it a black day for democracy. Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien tweeted, Today is a bl...

Amit Shah to launch BJP's new outreach strategy in Bengal

By Kumar Gaurav With the election campaign in West Bengal for the rest of the four phases in full swing, Bharatiya Janata Party has planned many programmes including rallies and roadshows as part of its reach out to people.Sources said as p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021