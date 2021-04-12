Left Menu

YSRCP govt doesn't believe in secular ethos: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday criticised the Andhra Pradesh government, saying YSR Congress Party is deep into corruption, misgovernance and nepotism.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:57 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda (JP Nadda) speaking in Tirupati on Monday. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The BJP national president alleged that there is rampant corruption in the state, be it liquor, sand, or land. "I've been told that the state debts have reached Rs four lakh crores, which are being spent on unproductive work," Nadda added.

The BJP national president alleged that there is rampant corruption in the state, be it liquor, sand, or land. "I've been told that the state debts have reached Rs four lakh crores, which are being spent on unproductive work," Nadda added.

The BJP leader expressed astonishment at how the state government are allowing the state-sponsored conversion under their watch. "It's astonishing to know about state-sponsored conversion happening here. They (state) are supporting religious leaders and giving them salaries," he further said. (ANI)

