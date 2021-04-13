Biden open to gas tax increase, electric vehicle user fee -media report

Biden open to gas tax increase, electric vehicle user fee -media reportReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 02:50 IST
President Joe Biden told lawmakers at a White House meeting on Monday he was open to raising the gas tax by 5 cents to pay for his infrastructure bill, an ABC News reporter said on Twitter, citing comments by Democratic U.S. Representative Donald Payne.
Payne, who attended the meeting, also said Biden is open to instituting a user fee on electric vehicles, the ABC News reporter said.
