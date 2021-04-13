Left Menu

Vigilance seizes Rs 50 lakh from IUML MLA Shaji's house following raids

A special unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seized Rs 50 lakhs from the residence of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA KM Shaji in a raid conducted on Monday.

A special unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seized Rs 50 lakhs from the residence of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA KM Shaji in a raid conducted on Monday. The vigilance team conducted raids simultaneously at his houses at Kannur and Kozhikode in Kerala from Monday for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known assets.

The raid started early Monday morning and concluded late at night. Shaji fought the assembly polls from the Azhikode constituency. The VACB had registered a case against the IUML MLA.

Reacting to media persons in Kozhikode, Shaji claimed that the money is accounted and he would provide the details of it in court. Meanwhile, Shaji alleged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of targeting him using vigilance. (ANI)

