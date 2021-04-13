Left Menu

Naidu pays tributes to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 10:40 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, saying no matter how many years pass, the pain the incident inflicted on the hearts of every Indian will always remain the same.

Hundreds of people were killed by British troops on Baisakhi in 1919 as they fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab.

''My humble tributes to the brave martyrs who were massacred in Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. No matter how many years pass, the pain that the Jallianwala Bagh massacre inflicted in the hearts of every Indian will always remain the same,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. The nation will be ever indebted to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice, he said.

