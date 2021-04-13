Left Menu

EC lets off BJP's Suvendu Adhikari with a light rap for 'mini-Pakistan' remark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:04 IST
EC lets off BJP's Suvendu Adhikari with a light rap for 'mini-Pakistan' remark

The Election Commission has let off BJP candidate from West Bengal's Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari with a light rap for his ''mini-Pakistan'' remark made at a public meeting last month.

In an order issued on Monday night, the poll panel warned Adhikari and said it ''advises him to desist from using such statement while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force''.

The order said the commission is of the considered view that Adhikari violated Para 2 and 3 of Part 1 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates'.

Adhikari is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, where polls were held earlier this month.

The poll panel had received a complaint from Kavita Krishnan of CPI-ML Central Committee which alleged that Adhikari delivered a ''hate speech'' while addressing a public meeting in Nandigram on March 29.

''Election is knocking at the door. You are not giving votes to Begum. If you vote for Begum, there will be mini-Pakistan. (Barely audible)... A Dawood Ibrahim has come up in your locality... We will note down everything. What is the government doing? What is the use of it?'' the EC notice issued to Adhikari on April 8 said quoting his speech.

In his reply to the notice, Adhikari said he firmly believes in a free, fair and impartial election where there is no ill-will between the candidates and no personal attack is made while criticising political opponents.

The BJP leader said he had no malafide intention to criticise anyone personally or make any offensive or derogatory statement against anyone. He also promised to abide by any directive of the EC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic-bound Priyanka, Asiad champion Jinson Johson among COVID-19 positive athletes

Five track and field athletes, including Tokyo Olympics-bound 20km race walker Priayanka Goswami, and a support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru.The 2018 Asian Games 1500m gold med...

FACTBOX-What to know about Facebook's content oversight board

Facebooks oversight board on Tuesday announced an expansion of its remit so that users can appeal content left up on the site as well as content taken down.Here are some key facts about how the board works WHAT DOES THE OVERSIGHT BOARD REVI...

Medical officer held for graft in judicial custody till Apr 26

A special court here on Tuesday remanded Thane Municipal Corporation TMC medical officer Dr Raju Murudkar in judicial custody till April 26 in connection with a bribery case.Dr Murudkar was presented before special court judge SP Godhalekar...

EXPLAINER-How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines?

U.S. regulators have recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, as they investigate rare blood clotting in six women. JJ also said it was stopping the rollout of its vaccine in Europe.The move comes after Europes dru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021