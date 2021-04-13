Mamata must be held responsible for Cooch Behar incident: Kishan Reddy

Left Menu

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday alleged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "instigated" people to attack the security forces in Cooch Behar and said she should be held responsible for the incident.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:25 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday alleged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "instigated" people to attack the security forces in Cooch Behar and said she should be held responsible for the incident. "In the recent Chooch Behar incident, Mamata Banerjee had instigated people to attack the security forces. She also tried to blame BJP and the police officers. She had tried to instigate people to attack the police officers," Reddy said.

He further said that Trinamool Congress and Mamata must be held "completely responsible" for the Cooch Behar incident. Violence had erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling on April 10. The ruling TMC alleged that central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

The Minister also reacted to Mamata's statement of removing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to save the nation. He said, "As Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal said 'BJP ko Hatao Desh ko Bachao', is not possible. Without BJP, the nation would not go ahead in terms of development." He further said that the people of West Bengal have already decided to remove Mamata to save the state.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

