Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM appeals to people to follow COVID guidelines during tomorrow's Shahi Snan

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:04 IST
Uttarakhand CM appeals to people to follow COVID guidelines during tomorrow's Shahi Snan
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@TIRATHSRAWAT)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has appealed to the people to follow COVID guidelines during the third Shahi Snan on Wednesday of the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, a day after all precautions were brazenly ignored during the event sparking fears of a super-spreader.

He said all arrangements have been made on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar for the convenience of pilgrims during the Shahi Snan on the occasion of ''Mesh Sankranti'' but they should not lower their guard in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

Like several other states, Uttarakhand also recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID cases and fatalities this year with 1,925 people testing positive. The chief minister said separate timings for the holy dip by each Akhada at Har ki Pairi have been earmarked while the rest of the Ghats will be open for devotees and asked all to wear masks, maintain social distancing and sanitise their hands. Mela official Deepak Rawat also held a meeting in Haridwar to review the preparations for Wednesday's royal bath and ordered an increase in the number of sanitation workers for the cleaning of the ghats as well as the routes to be used by seers and devotees to reach the banks.

Masks were not worn by a large proportion of devotees on Monday and social distancing appeared impossible at an event in which, according to Rawat, about 35 lakh people participated. The hill state recorded 10 more deaths due to the coronavirus on Tuesday. Dehradun district with 775 cases, Haridwar with 594, Nainital with 217 and Udham Singh Nagar with 172 led the infection table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

President Biden, Obama to appear on NBC's vaccination special

U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will now be a part of NBCs Roll Up Your Sleeves, a COVID-19 vaccination awareness program, Comcast Corps NBC said on Tuesday. The hour-long special, created by media company ATTN, w...

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by 9/11

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he has planned to have all American troops out of war-torn Afghanistan by September 11 this year, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on the twin-towers in New York.The President is ...

COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity to reshape world order, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity to reshape the world order, and suggested that systems should be created that can address the problems of today and challenges of tomorrow....

DMX's family shuts down fundraising rumours on his funeral

Shutting down all rumours that have been doing the rounds claiming DMXs family is running campaigns to raise funds for his funeral, an official statement by the late stars members has been released that says it is completely bogus and not c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021