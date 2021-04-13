Left Menu

BJP president J P Nadda, taking a dig at the Trinamol Congress khela hobe game will be played slogan, said on Tuesday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees plight is that of a defeated player.Alleging that a culture of violence has crept in West Bengal during different regimes, Nadda said that the state now needs a new alternative in its political landscape, which can re-establish the rule of law.Mamatas condition is like that of a defeated player in a game.

Mamata's plight same as that of defeated player: Nadda
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda, taking a dig at the Trinamol Congress' 'khela hobe' (game will be played) slogan, said on Tuesday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plight is that of a ''defeated player''.

Alleging that a culture of violence has crept in West Bengal during different regimes, Nadda said that the state now needs a new alternative in its political landscape, which can re-establish the rule of law.

''Mamata's condition is like that of a defeated player in a game. She has done injustice to the people of the state for many years. The BJP, however, will usher in development, stop atrocities on women and create jobs for youth, if voted to power,'' the BJP leader said after a roadshow at Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district.

Nadda also said that the TMC supremo seems to have forgotten that she has not done anything creditworthy for the people of the state.

He said that the TMC dispensation has failed to maintain law and order in Bengal.

''Mamata Banerjee's politics of extortion, appeasement, her dictatorial nature, and the cut-money (bribery) culture institutionalised by her party have ruined the state,'' the BJP president said.

Nadda later told a group of intellectuals at a meeting that in the past 30 to 40 years, West Bengal's politics has been dominated by an 'essence of violence' and people started leaving the state.

''At first, the Congress, then the Left and lastly the TMC. The culture of violence has crept into the polity of Bengal. This led to a halt in intellectual pursuits and the rule of law ended halting the progress of the society,'' he said.

Despite that, Bengal did not lose its pride but was politically subjugated, the BJP leader claimed.

''Now, the time has come to give a new alternative to Bengal for the betterment of those who stay here,'' he said.

Claiming that West Bengal tops in the cases of rape, human trafficking and domestic violence, Nadda said that the Mamata Banerjee government does send crime records to the Centre.

''The Administration had been politicised and subsequently criminalised (in the state). We have to get rid of it,'' he stated.

He alleged that the chief minister protects those involved in corruption.

''Such a government should go lock, stock and barrel and people who can deliver change should be brought in,'' Nadda said.

