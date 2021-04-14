Majority of U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

Majority of U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept postReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 03:37 IST
A major of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday supported the nomination of President Joe Biden's nominee, Wendy Sherman, to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department.
As voting continued, the tally in the 100-member Senate was 53-38 in favor of confirming the nominee, as a handful of Republicans crossed the aisle to vote with Biden's fellow Democrats in Sherman's favor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
